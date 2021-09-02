Brokerages Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target at $35.67

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. CL King began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $393.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.94.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,796,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

