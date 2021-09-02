Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $83.45

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

