Brokerages Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) PT at $35.38

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $617.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

