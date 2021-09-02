Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE NWN opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.