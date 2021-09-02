Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Target Price at $256.72

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.15. 2,194,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. United Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 165,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,102,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 119,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

