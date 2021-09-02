Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $214.18

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $133.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.