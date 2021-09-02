Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $166.77

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.77.

Several research firms have commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $108.01. 7,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

