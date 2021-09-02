Brokerages Set AXA SA (EPA:CS) Price Target at €24.85

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.85 ($29.24).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

AXA stock opened at €23.86 ($28.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.57. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

