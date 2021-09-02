Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $204.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.