Brokerages Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report $131.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $515.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 189.0% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 247,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 161,982 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.98. 2,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

