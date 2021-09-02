Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

HCCI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,169. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $720.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

