Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.27 Million

Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report $656.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $663.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,575,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
