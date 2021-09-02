Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.27 Million

Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report $656.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $663.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,575,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

