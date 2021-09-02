Brokerages Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Athersys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Athersys by 109.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

ATHX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 36,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,684. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $392.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

