Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $11.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $18.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $228.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

