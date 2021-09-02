Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

TTMI opened at $13.95 on Monday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

