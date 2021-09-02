Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post sales of $9.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.44 billion and the highest is $9.74 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $37.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.47 billion to $38.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $41.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $56.55. 354,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,580 shares of company stock worth $6,959,966. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

