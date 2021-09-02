Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.08 million and the lowest is $61.75 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $55.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,787 shares of company stock worth $2,077,493. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 4,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

