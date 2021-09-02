Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.57. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of REZI opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

