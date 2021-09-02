Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

MasTec stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasTec by 14.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

