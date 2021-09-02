Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report $67.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the highest is $67.51 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. 513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,971. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.