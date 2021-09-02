Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Landec also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Landec by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 135,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,040. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $310.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

