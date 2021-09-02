Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

BRKL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.96. 811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

