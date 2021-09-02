Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 287,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,395. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.