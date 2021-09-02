Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,625. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.