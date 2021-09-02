Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,625. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

