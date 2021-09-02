Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,522,501 shares of company stock worth $148,458,767. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. 119,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

