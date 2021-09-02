Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 60,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

