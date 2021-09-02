Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $491.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,449. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

