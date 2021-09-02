Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.60

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.
Broadcom has increased its dividend by 177.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $491.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,449. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.83.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
