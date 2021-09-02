Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THRM. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $87.16 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

