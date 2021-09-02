Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 889,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $7,528,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.