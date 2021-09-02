Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

