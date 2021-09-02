Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,626 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 171.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.1% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 31.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 70.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 46,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

DE opened at $376.71 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.60 and a 200-day moving average of $361.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

