Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

