Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

