Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

NYSE:BHG opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,056,972 shares of company stock worth $36,026,568.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,388,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,230,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.