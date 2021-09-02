Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $315,000 Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SRNE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

