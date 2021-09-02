Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,200 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719,242. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

