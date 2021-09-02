Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,995 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,855. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $156.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average of $147.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

