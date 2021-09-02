Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,236 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 215.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 110,252 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO remained flat at $$13.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

