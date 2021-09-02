Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $905,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $329.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,433. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of -282.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.88 and a 200-day moving average of $293.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,559,427 shares of company stock valued at $496,704,091 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

