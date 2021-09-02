Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,563 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.62. 10,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

