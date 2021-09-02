Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,934. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

