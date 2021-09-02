Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,051 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,552,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,976,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,026,016. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion and a PE ratio of -22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,969,027 shares of company stock valued at $164,713,326. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

