Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 525,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. On average, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

