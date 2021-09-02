Brian Robie Hedges Sells 10,000 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,465,000.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00.

TSE RUS opened at C$33.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.93. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.10 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

RUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

