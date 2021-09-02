BrainsWay’s (BWAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.66% from the company’s current price.

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. Analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,684,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.