BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Cap Achieves $339,289.86

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $339,289.86 and approximately $29.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00132732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00813779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047568 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

