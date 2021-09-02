Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.71.

Shares of BXP opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

