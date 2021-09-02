Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $129,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

