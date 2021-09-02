BoringDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,162.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $20.26 million and approximately $8,162.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $178.39 or 0.00359566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00136906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.56 or 0.00815450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00047685 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,560 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

