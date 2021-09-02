Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 718,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boqii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boqii by 9,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Boqii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Boqii by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,129,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

BQ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $253.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

